The cast iron lamp post, thought to be 120 years’ old the last of its kind in the city, was flattened by an HGV driver in March last year.

Councillors agreed to spend £33,000 repairing the lamp column between High Petergate and Minster Gates - more than three times what it would have cost to replace it with a steel lamp post - in a bid to preserve the city’s heritage.

At a City of York Council meeting last June, Andrew Morrison, chief executive of York Civic Trust, said: “It’s a unique piece of industrial heritage in the city.

The lamppost pictured on Tuesday, March 28

“As the city becomes more genteel and gentrified that heritage is being lost, so to put that lamppost back, fully repaired, would be a really important thing to do.”

The meeting heard the repair was made more costly because a council operative cut the post into smaller pieces when retrieving it after it was knocked down.

The lamppost is understood to have been reinstalled on Tuesday, March 28, although work has yet to be completed around its base.

The lamppost is back after a year

Council chiefs vowed to “vociferously chase” the insurance company of the HGV driver who knocked over the lamppost a bid to recover some of the cost of fixing the historic feature.

The lamppost is one of the most photographed street lights in York.

Work has yet to be completed around the lamppost base

The lamppost after the accident