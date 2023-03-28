A WOMAN was injured after a car flipped on to its roof on a main road near York.
The B1222 Naburn Lane was closed both ways for several hours on Tuesday evening after the accident between Naburn and Fulford, but reopened in the late evening.
One local resident said a car had flipped on to its roof on the section between the bridge and the rear exit of the Fulford Designer Outlet.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said it attended the single vehicle collision at 6.15pm but no one was trapped.
A spokesperson confirmed that the vehicle ended up on its roof.
They said the male driver was uninjured but a female passenger was taken to hospital for treatment to an arm injury.
