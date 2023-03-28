A MAIN road near York has been closed this evening by a serious crash.
The B1222 Naburn Lane is closed both ways due to an accident between Naburn and Fulford.
One local resident said a car had flipped on to its roof on the section between the bridge and the rear exit of the Fulford Designer Outlet.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said it attended the single vehicle collision at 6.15pm but no one was trapped.
A spokesperson confirmed that the vehicle ended up on its roof.
They said the male driver was uninjured but a female passenger was taken to hospital for treatment to an arm injury.
