The B1222 Naburn Lane is closed both ways due to an accident between Naburn and Fulford.

One local resident said a car had flipped on to its roof on the section between the bridge and the rear exit of the Fulford Designer Outlet.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said it attended the single vehicle collision at 6.15pm but no one was trapped.

A spokesperson confirmed that the vehicle ended up on its roof.

They said the male driver was uninjured but a female passenger was taken to hospital for treatment to an arm injury.