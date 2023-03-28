The Press reported earlier this month that the Victoria, situated on the corner of Heslington Road and Cemetery Road, was in darkness after closing 'due to a management takeover.'

Now Justine Whitelam has revealed that she and her business partner Gary are taking over the pub.

Justine said she had worked in pubs and clubs in the past in York but currently fostered, and she would continue to do this alongside running the pub, while Gary worked in security.

She revealed a series of plans they were working up for the pub.

"We are going to be doing quiz nights, and a curry and pint night to be organised," she said.

"We are also,working towards doing breakfasts and food through the week, but menus need to be sorted and discussed first.

"We'll be doing Sunday lunches from April 2 and karaoke every Sunday from 7.30pm, and have singers/bands on every Saturday night."

She said they were also looking for a pool team, and ladies darts and men's darts teams.

She said the pub would be opening its doors again from noon this Thursday, March 30.