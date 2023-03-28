As The Press reported earlier today George Sawyer, 18, was from Farnley Tyas near Huddersfield in West Yorkshire was killed as he tried to cross the road in the early hours yesterday (March 27).

George studied arable agriculture at nearby Askham Bryan College and played rugby at Huddersfield Rugby Union Football Club from a young age.

Friends have been leaving floral tributes at the crash site today.

Read next:

Tracy Davis the club's Age Grade Chair and Academy manager said: “George was loved and respected by his teammates and coaches.

"He was a wonderful young man and it has been an absolute pleasure to have him play at HRUFC through our age grade.

"I am sure George’s family have some great memories of their time at Lockwood Park.

"We would like Sarah, Phil and Lucy to know that at this time of unimaginable grief, their rugby family has their arms around them and are here to offer all the support we can.”

The clubs flag is being flown at half mast and a minute’s silence will be held in his honour before the A-Team game against Burley on Saturday.

Police say the crash involved a black BMW that was travelling along the eastbound carriageway of the A64 shortly before 1.20am that collided with George as he crossed the road.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 40s, is helping officers with their investigation.

North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing to anyone who may have seen George in the area or the black BMW, to get in touch, along with anyone who has dashcam footage of either, to come forward.

Anyone with any information or footage is urged to preserve the footage and contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 12230054266, alternatively you can email Steve Hawkins steve.hawkins@northyorkshire.police.uk