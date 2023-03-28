As reported by The Press, at around 1.30am in the early hours of this morning (March 28), a pedal cyclist was riding along Stakesby Road towards Spring Vale in the Whitby area when he was struck by a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

The 63-year-old man was left lying in the road with serious injuries. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital where he currently remains.

North Yorkshire Police officers have confirmed a 19-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the collision.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "We have now traced and arrested the driver suspected of being involved in the collision.

"The 19-year-old woman was arrested earlier today on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision and failing to report a collision. She remains in police custody at this time.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."