CREWS were called to tackle a chimney fire at a property in a village in North Yorkshire.
A crew from Scarborough responded to reports of a chimney fire that was causing smoke to backup and fill the first-floor bedroom in a property in Green Lane in Lebberston.
The crews used two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.
They then located a chimney inspection hatch - where they were able to access the chimney breast and remove a blockage.
The crew then used an aerial ladder platform to carry out further inspection on the chimney breast.
