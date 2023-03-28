A crew from Scarborough responded to reports of a chimney fire that was causing smoke to backup and fill the first-floor bedroom in a property in Green Lane in Lebberston.

The crews used two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.

They then located a chimney inspection hatch - where they were able to access the chimney breast and remove a blockage.

The crew then used an aerial ladder platform to carry out further inspection on the chimney breast.