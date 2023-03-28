Inspectors from the watchdog gave the overall rating of ‘Requires Improvement’, after finding that a new strategy implemented by leaders for the whole service, has not been fully implemented.

They said that, given this, it is “too early to see the impact”.

The other seven categories were awarded the overall rating of ‘Good’.

NYCC delivers education and training across the county through its Adult Learning and Skills Service.

When inspectors visited from February 7 to 10 there were 1,550 adult learners, 25 apprentices, and 152 learners in the Personalised Learning Colleges.

In their report, the inspectors praised the learners and apprentices, and said they benefit from a curriculum which has a “strong emphasis on improving their confidence and resilience”, with a range of courses available.

New strategy yet to be fully implemented

Inspectors, however, raised concern over a new strategy implemented by leaders for the whole service, which includes a new staff structure throughout the Adult Learning and Skills Service.

They said the new strategy aims to improve the consistency of approach in providing high-quality, relevant education and training across the county – but explained that “although the intention is clear, it is not yet fully implemented”.

The report states: “Leaders and managers do not have sufficiently effective quality processes to enable them to understand the quality of teaching or what is happening in the classroom.

“They rightly recognise that previous quality assurance procedures have not been effective and they are in the process of making improvements, but it is too early to see the impact.

“Leaders and managers do not have effective oversight of the curriculum.

“For example, they are unaware of the lack of progression from some traditional community learning courses.

“This means they cannot assure themselves that all the courses they offer align to the strategic aims of the service.”

Governors' ability to challenge is limited

Inspectors found that those in governance role are “suitably experienced” and are involved in shaping the strategic direction of the service, but said the governors' ability to challenge is “limited by the shortcomings of leaders’ oversight of the whole provision”.

On what should be done for NYCC to improve, the inspectors said the provider should establish that the recently revised quality assurance process is “rapidly and fully implemented” so that leaders and managers can accurately identify where improvements are needed.

They said NYCC should “ensure that all courses align to the strategy for learners to progress in their careers and lives” and ensure that adult learners gain a “deeper understanding of British values and how they apply to their own lives”.

The inspectors added that the provider should ensure that staff have a “strong focus” on learners and apprentices developing accurate skills in written communication.

NYCC's executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: “Ofsted recognises the many strong aspects of the North Yorkshire Adult learning and Skills Service, including the quality of education, personal development of students, work on apprenticeships and provision for learners with high needs.

“The inspection report describes a service that produces a high quality of education, motivated learners and apprentices and positive outcomes for learners with additional needs.

“We have recently implemented a new strategy for the whole service. Ofsted recognises that this strategy aims to improve the consistency of approach to providing high-quality, relevant education and training across North Yorkshire. It acknowledges that the intention is clear, but the strategy is not yet fully implemented, so it is too early to see the impact these changes are likely to bring.

“As noted by Ofsted, we have already used the strategy to develop strong relationships with other providers and stakeholders to inform our courses and understand the employment landscape across the county.

“We are committed to fully implementing the new strategy and are confident this will be reflected in future service inspections.”

The report can be read in full on Ofsted’s website.