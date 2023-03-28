Fresh plans have been submitted for the Grade II-listed 22-26 Blossom Street, which is situated between two Premiere Inns.

York-based Adico Ltd has submitted a Section 73 application to City of York Council to amend plans for 16 flats that were approved on the site in the summer of 2020.

The location was formerly the Railwaymen’s Club and Institute and was later known as the New York Club. A club had been on the site for 90 years.

The planning application to City of York Council says the site has changed hands and the new owner wishes to “make some changes to the original approved scheme to suit his business model.”

“These changes are a result of taking a more pragmatic approach to the conservation and conversion of the listed building and what I think is an improved scheme for the new build also,” it continued.

Previously, the former club was to be converted into 8 flats with a new build at the rear also containing 8 flats. This has been amended to 7 flats in each.

It said of the existing building: “Although the building was not abandoned, a lack of proper maintenance has led to its deteriorated condition and attention is now required. “

Planning documents call for re-instating metal gates at the front, as approved in the original planning application, for privacy.

Interior changes are also proposed “to provide quality accommodation rather than quantity, with a strategy for the future protection and recording of the existing fabric.”

The documents continued: “The applicant has a long-term vision for the site and as such has instructed a sympathetic renovation, that will see the buildings street frontage restored to a level that is more in keeping with its age and status.“

The amended sign proposal sees 5 one-bed flats and 2 2-bed flats in the building and 7 1-bed flats in the three-storey new-build at the rear.

The built form above ground would be as already approved for the former club but the new-build would be slightly smaller. This allows for “landscaping and softening”, it continued.

Furthermore, the proposal “shows some respect for the street scene by restoring and retaining the entrance façade generally in it’s original state; although the intention is to replace the 20th century pilasters and entablature with something more in scale.”

The plans added: “Existing historic fabric will be retained and recorded, before being protected by the new internal insulating, acoustic and fire separating stud and ceiling works.”