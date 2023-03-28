Mark Gallimore reached the milestone on Sunday, March 19, at the Spring Canal Extravaganza Marathon, as part of his ongoing fundraising challenge for Candlelighters.

Mark's son, George, was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2013 at just two years old.

Mark with 2000 balloon (Image: Candlelighters)

Their family life was turned upside down after they had taken George to hospital, thinking he had a torn ligament from a fall.

Read Next:

Instead, they received the life altering news that he had cancer, and he was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

Mark said: "The first week of treatment was a whirlwind, and the support from the doctors and nurses was incredible.

"And then we were introduced to Candlelighters and that has started what will be the rest of my life fundraising for them."

George had daily chemotherapy and medication every four hours, and suffered nine bouts of shingles.

Mark with his medals (Image: Candlelighters)

Then in November 2016, George was given the all-clear, and he now has yearly check-ups to ensure he remains that way.

Read Next:

Becki Marren, Candlelighters' community fundraiser, was at the marathon to cheer Mark on.

She said: "Mark has been fantastic, and it was such a pleasure to be there at the finish line to welcome him back and help celebrate his 2000th mile run for Candlelighters.

"His commitment to fundraising for Candlelighters is incredible and the money he has raised has made such a difference to other children and families facing childhood cancer in Yorkshire.

"Mark and his family should be incredibly proud of everything they have done, we cannot thank them enough."

The Gallimore's created 'Team George', to fundraise for Candlelighters during George’s three-year treatment, and have raised over £43,000 since 2014.

Mark has taken part in over 150 events for the charity including the Yorkshire Six Peaks, abseiling down Ripley Castle, and walking barefoot on 15 feet of Lego.

If you would like to support Candlelighters with a donation, you can do so here https://www.candlelighters.org.uk/