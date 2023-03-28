Hazel and Phil have donated their cottage in Yapham – Old Tithe Cottage – to York Against Cancer to offer York and Scarborough Hospitals Trust cancer patients a holiday home, following a 14-year renovation of a disused dairy farm.

Old Tithe Cottage interior (Image: York Against Cancer)

The couple have a personal connection to cancer, and understand that the diagnosis, treatment and recovery process can be overwhelming, so they hope the cottage provides a peaceful break for those who need it.

Julie Russell, CEO at York Against Cancer said: "We know from our other respite property just how much these breaks mean to patients as well as their families and friends, so having this second property means we can support so many more families through their difficult times.

"We really can’t thank Hazel and Phil enough for doing this!"

Old Tithe Cottage interior (Image: York Against Cancer)

Hazel and Phil received donations from local businesses throughout the renovation, allowing them to create this peaceful holiday home for cancer patients and their loved ones.

The Old Tithe Cottage is a full furnished, one-bedroom holiday cottage in Yapham, a few miles from Pocklington.

If you, or someone you know has been affected by cancer and would benefit from a respite break at The Old Tithe Cottage, visit York Against Cancer’s website, www.yorkagainstcancer.org.uk or call 01904 764466.