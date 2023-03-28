David Roy Stannard, 62, was convicted by a York jury last year of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. He had denied the charge.

Sentence was adjourned for probation officers to prepare a pre-sentence report on him.

But when his case was called on at York Crown Court on January 5, he did not appear, and there was no report ready.

Judge Simon Hickey signed a warrant for his arrest.

Nearly three months later, police found Stannard, of Oxford House, Lowther Terrace, York, and sent him to York Crown Court in custody.

He was charged with failure to attend court without a reasonable excuse and denied the charge.

He claimed: “My house was attacked, and I had to flee York.”

He also said he had told police about it.

The judge suggested that the prosecution investigate whether he was telling the truth and Louise Reevell, for the prosecution, said she would ask the police to look into Stannard’s claim.

Defence barrister Michael Greenhalgh said it was inevitable Stannard would receive a “lengthy custodial sentence”.

The judge adjourned sentence for probation officers to prepare a pre-sentence report and remanded Stannard in custody.