Brew York has teamed up with Patisserie Valerie and Wild Card Brewery to brew a beer inspired by its best-selling cake.

Slice, Slice Baby is a 7.5% abv mille-feuille pastry stout, pairing malts with vanilla to recreate flavours of buttery pastry, indulgent icing, and sweet vanilla custard.

Patisserie Valerie, formed in 1926, has over 100 venues across the UK, including York.

Wild Card Brewery, based in Walthamstow, also runs two taprooms in East London.

Brew York Head of Marketing, Rachel Auty, said: “As you might imagine the brew day itself was great fun with a LOT of incredible cakes in the building!

"I can confirm that the signature Mille-Fueille by Patisserie Valerie is absolutely delicious and we are really proud of how the beer has turned out.”

To mark the launch, a special beer and cake pairing event featuring four cakes and four beers will take place on Thursday April 6 at 7pm at Brew York in Walmgate.

https://brewyork.co.uk/event/cake_and_beer

Slice, Slice Baby is a limited special release, and can be ordered here: https://brewyork.co.uk/product/slice-slice-baby