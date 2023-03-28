The Pavers Foundation, charitable giving initiative of family-owned footwear retailer Pavers, has made a £2,500 donation to York Wheels on behalf of Jane Cambridge, accounts assistant at Pavers Head Office.

York Wheels aims to provide transport services for the benefit of the community in York, the service is primarily for elderly persons or people who have mobility issues.

Karen Woodward, office manager at York Wheels, said: “We have discovered a gap in the market for fixed wheelchair users, they cannot pre-book transport for appointments and hospital transfer can only assist for their own appointments. "This kind donation will go towards funding our wheelchair accessible vehicle to allow the people of York to book appropriate transport for themselves in advance”.

Jane applied for the funding through the employee-led application process which encourages all colleagues of the business to apply on behalf of charities and causes close to their hearts.