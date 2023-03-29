If a startled Tony Blair needed an illustration of just how rainy it had been in York, it was standing right in front of him: yours truly, soaked to the skin, trying to hand him a dripping dossier.

The Prime Minister was paying a flying visit to the Foss Barrier and Pumping Station in early November 2000, just as the River Ouse was rising towards its highest levels since records began.

By chance, the floods came just six weeks after the editor had tasked me with organising a new Press campaign called Save Ryedale from Flooding, which pressed for new flood defences for towns such as Malton and Norton. Blair wasn't going to Ryedale so this was to be my only opportunity to take the message to the top.

Short of time after preparing my bundle of cuttings and petition forms, I ran through the teeming rain and huge puddles to the barrier and looked in dismay at the huge pack of reporters and broadcasters. How was I going to get anywhere near the PM?

I spotted Alastair Campbell and, bless him, (and there's not too many who say that) he accepted my plea for a quick one-to-one with Blair, and he let me inside the building for a brief 'audience'.

I'm not beginning to suggest our brief meeting singlehandedly delivered the flood defences which were installed in Ryedale a couple of years later, but we did what we could as a campaigning local newspaper.

During another visit by Blair in 2006, I challenged him on a growing dental crisis which The Press had exposed: that a quarter of the region's dentists were quitting the NHS to go private because of ontroversial new NHS contracts.

Mike Laycock raises York's dental crisis with Prime Minister Tony Blair in 2007 (Image: The Press)

He claimed the contracts represented a "very good deal" and went on to indicate that, if insufficient British dentists were prepared to accept them, the NHS would bring in dentists from Europe to fill their place. That is what subsequently happened.

My first meeting with a PM had happened ten years earlier, as John Major was on the campaign trail in Helmsley for the European parliamentary elections of 1996.

Mike Laycock pictured during his first meeting with a Prime Minister - John Major, in 1996 (Image: The Press)

I was really nervous - all the advisers and security surrounding a PM lent a certain air of tension, as did the terse advice given to me and a colleague that we had 'four minutes max' before Major had to fly off by helicopter back to London for a TV interview.

But we managed to get our question in - would he buck the polls as he had done in the 1992 General Election and win these elections, and also the General Election looming next year? Of course he would, he said. Of course he didn't, said history, later.

When I met Boris Johnson in York, he wasn't yet Prime Minister. He was an MP campaigning for Brexit in 2016.

Mike Laycock questions and films Boris Johnson about his Brexit campaign during a visit to York in 2016 (Image: The Press)

I challenged him on the impact Leave would have on York's tourism. It would be great, he boomed - loads more visitors. Then he headed off to greet adoring crowds from his battlebus in Parliament Street. I think that was the first time I realised we might actually leave the EU.

Mike Laycock covers the visit to York of Prime Minister Gordon Brown in 2009 (Image: The Press)

My meetings with Gordon Brown and David Cameron were fleeting affairs - a quick word with the former on the driveway of a York resident he was meeting and only one question was allowed with the latter as he inspected flood-stricken York in late 2015.

So would the Government spend enough on improved and new defences to prevent this disaster happening again, I asked? He said it would and, to be fair, it did.