Bristol Street Motors York Renault Dacia is now donating £10 to York RSPCA or Menfulness, as chosen by the customer, for every new car sold.

The York RSPCA animal home costs £1,750 a day to run and is licensed to look after 30 dogs, 24 cats and nine rabbits, plus other animals and birds.

Menfulness is a charity that brings York men together to socialise, exercise, enjoy themselves, aiming to boost their physical and mental wellbeing.

Tony Cornelius, General Manager at Bristol Street Motors York Renault Dacia, says the move will ‘make a difference’ to both charities.

Peter Gorbert, Branch Manager at RSPCA York, Harrogate and District Branch, said: “Support and funding like this is so important, especially as the cost-of-living crisis is forcing many owners to consider signing over their animals, and animal abandonment is at an all-time high.”

Matty Lewis from Menfulness said: “The partnership [with Bristol Street Motors] will really help shine a light on what we do, and if one bloke reaches out as a result, it’s worth its weight in gold.”