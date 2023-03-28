Little Bird Market takes place in Knaresborough market takes place on Saturday (April 1) in the castle grounds from 10am-3pm and on Sunday it will move to Valley Gardens, Harrogate, which will be packed full of stalls under the Sun Colonnade again from 10am-3pm.

Each month the market is filled with some of Yorkshire's finest small businesses giving customers the opportunity to meet the faces behind the business and purchase unique goods straight from the designers, crafters, bakers, makers, photographers who loving hand make the products.

Little Bird Artisan Markets are coming to Knaresborough Castle and Harrogate (Image: Little Bird)

The markets are all specially curated to bring together a wide variety of stalls to appeal to all ages and needs with a mixture of new and regular traders each month.

Managing Director Jackie Crozier said: "Both markets will be packed full with everything you can image at an artisan market, from crafts, art and photography to toys, clothing and accessories.

"Not forgetting everything to decorate or fragrance your home or pamper yourself with organic skin and body care.

"Along with all of these there will also be lots of tempting cakes, bakes, cheese, preserves, drinks, local produce and our tasty street food vendors with their hot and cold drinks and food options for brunch or lunch as you browse the stalls."

There will be a wealth of stalls (Image: Little Bird)

Little Bird Made has also been nominated in the Yorkshire Choice Awards for 2023, in the Independent Business of the Year category and Jackie has been nominated in the Business Women of the Year category.

Jackie said that Little Bird has come such a long way from the first market held in Ripon five years ago and she has worked tirelessly to build up a portfolio of markets across Yorkshire.

Jackie is encouraging people to vote and said: "Each vote is a vote for all the traders who come along each week and make the markets the success they are and also for the regular visitors who support the markets and come out in all weathers to support us each week, these nominations are for all of you as well."

The Yorkshire Choice Awards are an annual event that recognises all the heroes and heroines who make the communities of Yorkshire shine.

To vote for Jackie and the markets click here.

For further information visit www.littlebirdmade.com or if you have any questions please email: info@littlebirdmade.co.uk