North Yorkshire Police say George Sawyer, 18, was from Farnley Tyas near Huddersfield in West Yorkshire.

As The Press reported yesterday (March 27), George died after a crash that's closed the A64 both ways for most of the day between Redhill Field Lane at Bilbrough Top and the A1237 Copmanthorpe roundabout.

His family has now issued a photograph of George as part of a police appeal for witnesses.

The crash involved a black BMW that was travelling along the eastbound carriageway of the A64 shortly before 1.20am that collided with George as he crossed the road.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 40s, is helping officers with their investigation.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen George in the area or the black BMW, to get in touch, along with anyone who has dashcam footage of either, to come forward.

Anyone with any information or footage is urged to preserve the footage and contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 12230054266, alternatively you can email Steve Hawkins steve.hawkins@northyorkshire.police.uk