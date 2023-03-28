YOUNGSTERS at a York primary school have planted 105 trees.
As part of Elvington CE School's ongoing commitment to support the environment, children in Classes 1 and 2 planted 105 saplings which were donated by the Woodland Trust.
The UK needs millions more trees to reach its 2050 carbon net-zero target and teachers say pupils at Elvington CE School are determined to support this goal.
Head, Andrew Buttery, said: "Before going out to plant the saplings, the children learnt that trees help to combat global warming by absorbing carbon dioxide, removing and storing carbon, while releasing oxygen back into the air.
"The school received the prestigious Eco-Schools Award last year and the children who attend Elvington care deeply about environmental issues and have a strong desire to actively protect our planet."
