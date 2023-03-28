Early this morning (March 28) officers were on routine patrol in Scarborough at shortly after 4am when they spotted two teenagers walking down the street with the piping in their hands.

A police spokesman said: "Officers stopped the teenagers to make further enquiries and a short time later they were both arrested. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft and burglary and a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

"They both remain in police custody.

"Officers are keen to hear from anyone in Scarborough who may have had an amount of copper wire stolen from premises."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email jamie.broadbent@northyorkshire.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230054885.