Humberside Police has reported that two 'John Deere Star Fire GPS Receivers and Screens' were stolen from two John Deere tractors whilst stored in a covered barn in a farm close to Wilberfoss.

This incident took place between 9pm on Thursday, March 23, and 2pm on Friday, March 24.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "If you have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously or any suspicious vehicles in the vicinity of Wilberfoss during these hours, please contact police on 101 quoting Log 370 of 24 March 2023.

"Please can we remind farmers to review their security and to keep their properties and equipment safe."

Humberside Police has advised farmers to better protect their GPS equipment by: recording their serial numbers, remove them when not in use and store them somewhere safe, mark equipment with security warning stickers, and consider storing the tractor in a locked alarmed shed.

Officers recommend farmers to mark GPS screens with Forensic Marking, and to remove the roof when the tractor is not in use to prevent advertising the receiver.

Please report any suspicious activity to the police on 999 if there is a crime in progress, or 101 for non-emergency incidents.