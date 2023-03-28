The Lions Kingdom was created after the players visited South Africa and fell in love with the meat available there.

Its founders include player James Haskell, York-based experienced entrepreneur and former international rugby player Charlie Simpson-Daniel, and former England rugby player James Simpson-Daniel.

Ostrich meat is very lean and high in protein. The company has partnered with Africa’s largest Ostrich meat supplier, ensuring supplies are ethically-sourced and sustainable.

The Lions Kingdom donates 2p per pack to Lions Landscape, one of the planet leading charities, to help protect wild lion populations, donating £14,588 to date to the Lions Landscape charity.

Managing Director Charlie Simpson-Daniel said: “We are delighted with the growth of this brand with us now having long term contracts in place with Sainsbury’s, Iceland and Morrisons to supply Ostrich Burgers and Steaks on shelf all year round. We also supply Asda, Coop and Aldi with specials too.”

Dr Amy Dickman and Dr Alayne Oriel Cotterill, Joint CEOs of Lion Landscapes charity, thanked the company saying the funds helps its works in Kenya, Tanzania and Zambia.

For more information about The Lions Kingdom, visit:

www.thelionskingdom.co.uk