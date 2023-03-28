The Star Inn pub at Harome, near Helmsley, which was 'reduced to ashes' by a fire back in November 2021, and started to reopen back in October after being pieced back together, and Roots in Marygate in York have both received the award at a ceremony at Silverstone.

Roots was first awarded a star back in 2021, becoming the first restaurant in the city to get one.

The restaurant is owned by Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks, who also has The Black Swan at Oldstead and plans to launch a new pub with rooms in the village.

The Star at Harome, which also offers a nine-bedroom hotel just opposite, has won numerous awards and its continually praised for its food.

During the past two decades, the team there have won virtually every relevant industry gong including a previous Michelin star.

A spokesman said: "Great news on winning winning a star again so soon after the fire. To come back bigger and better is brilliant news. A fab effort from all departments who all played a part in this amazing achievement."

The Star is a 14th century thatched inn in Ryedale and the blaze on November 24, 2021 completely gutted the pub roof.

Although the restaurant has been extended over the years to add a modern new dining room with banquette seating and a cocktail bar, many regulars enjoyed the original pub bar, housed in the thatched-roof inn, with roaring fire and low-ceilinged dining room. Diners could retire into the eaves, to the coffee loft, also home to a private dining room.

The pub bar was the work of legendary local craftsman Robert "Mousey" Thompson, aka the "Mouseman of Kilburn".

Owner Andrew Pern also extended the Star "franchise", opening satellite restaurants in York - The Star Inn the City - and at Whitby, the Star Inn the Harbour in June 2017.

But, sadly in October last year, he said he and his fellow director, Mike Green, had been forced to let their 'hearts rule our heads' for many months and had had to make the difficult decision to close in Whitby.

As The Press reported back in January, Will Lockwood, who is the head chef at Roots is currently a contestant on The Great British Menu.