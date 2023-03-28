North Yorkshire Police officers in Whitby are asking for help to find the driver of a vehicle that failed to stop at the scene of a collision.

At around 1.30am in the early hours of this morning (March 28), a pedal cyclist was riding along Stakesby Road towards Spring Vale in the town when he was struck by a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The 63-year-old man was left lying in the road with serious injuries. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital where he currently remains.

"The vehicle involved, believed to be a Vauxhall, suffered obvious damage, but did not stop at the scene. It is possible that the vehicle may have been abandoned after the collision."

Anyone who has seen a vehicle with sudden unexplained damage or comes across one, anyone who witnessed the incident or has private CCTV footage that has captured the car or the collision, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information on the incident number: 12230054894

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.