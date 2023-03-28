The former host has called on BBC bosses to save the programme after the decision was taken to cancel season 34 of the show following Freddie Flintoff’s crash during filming.

Clarkson, who was sacked from the BBC show before joining Amazon Prime Video with co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May, said he understood Flintoff’s decision not to return to filming.

Writing in his column in The Sun, he said: “I can quite understand why he would choose to do something else in the future.”

He added that the crash sounded “horrific” and said “it will take a very long time before he’s fully recovered”.

However, the former host also called for Top Gear to be saved, adding: “I do hope, however, that my old mates who run the show can find a way of saving it."

Flintoff was injured in an accident at the Top Gear Test Track - the Dunsfold Aerodrome, Surrey - last December.

An investigation by the BBC has been ongoing into the accident, and last night the broadcaster released a statement saying it had concluded that it was "inappropriate" to resume making series 34.

The future of the series is still unclear with a decision to be made by the BBC later this year.

A BBC spokesperson said: "BBC Studios has concluded its investigation into the accident at the Top Gear Test Track in Surrey last December, which regrettably injured presenter Freddie Flintoff.

"We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery.

"Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time.

"We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we’ll make a judgement about how best to continue later this year.

"This has also impacted the production team, who we continue to support.

"Finally, there will be a health and safety review of the show, in line with our procedures."