Customers are being urged to purchase their Easter goodies through a charity shopping platform which will see free cash donated to good causes.

Shoppers at easyfundraising can get Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and more supermarkets to donate to charities, without adding extra money on to their bill.

You can find out more about the scheme here.

James Moir, the company’s CEO, said: “Lots of us will be looking forward to indulging in some Easter eggs over the next few weeks with offers and promotions from many supermarkets attempting to invite us to make some purchases.

“What we need to let people know is that when they buy their shopping from one of the major supermarkets online, they can use easyfundraising to get a bit of extra cash; not for them, but for their favourite charity.

“Don’t leave it to the last minute to get all your groceries.

“You could try a new supermarket, such as Sainsbury’s, and buy a range of products for a great occasion and perfect meal, leaving everyone feeling satisfied over the period.

“When you purchase through our website, the supermarket will make a donation to the good cause of your choice and it won’t add anything extra to your shopping bill.

So, you can shop in the confidence that your favourite charity will benefit from whatever goods you purchase.”

Major supermarkets offer a fixed donation per transaction which is usually higher if you are a new customer.