Previously, the show had been on the air for 11 years and was hosted by Noel Edmonds from 2005, before it was axed by Channel 4 in 2016.

The series will be produced by Remarkable Entertainment and will see contestants battle it out against the notorious Banker to be in with a chance of winning a life-changing cash prize.

The show became famous for its red boxes and cash prizes ranging from 1p to £250,000.

ITV are set to bring back Deal Or No Deal (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

If you want to apply to be in with a chance to be on the show, here's how you can do so.

How to apply for ITV's Deal Or No Deal reboot

Applications for the show can be made through the Deal Or No Deal website here, with the closing date being on Friday, May 12.

ITV have not confirmed whether this new series is for daytime or primetime television.

What did Stephen Mulhern have to say about the show?





Speaking about getting the chance to host Deal Or No Deal, Mulhern said: "Wow, what an opportunity, I’m beyond excited to be hosting the brand-new series.

"I’ve always been such a huge fan of the show, so much so, I’ve been practising at home with small cereal boxes!

"It looks so simple but it's an incredibly compelling game for both those playing and the viewers watching at home. It’s one of the greatest shows of all time and to be the new host is an honour! I can’t wait to get started."

Tamara Gilder, Joint Managing Director for Remarkable Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Deal or No Deal back. It’s an iconic format – but now on a new channel with a new, fantastic host. We also have a new Banker, but I’m afraid they’re even more awful than the last one.”