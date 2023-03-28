Members of Tadcaster York Sport Swim Squad (TYSSS) are doing an overnight swimming challenge from 5pm on Friday March 31 to 9am on Saturday April 1.

Held at Tadcaster Community Pool, the overnight challenge will see the swimmers, as well as some parents, collectively swim from Tadcaster to the Paris Olympics during the evening – that’s a distance of 481 miles and a total of 30,957 lengths.

A spokesperson for the club said: "With just under 2,000 lengths required each hour, the swimmers are certain to have a lot of fun and create long lasting memories, whilst also raising money for the club."

The swim squad has a target of £2,500 and has currently achieved over two-thirds of this, £1,600, through donations from friends and family and members of the local community.

You can support their efforts on their JustGiving page online.

The spokesperson added: "While TYSSS benefits from the support of a community of volunteers, there are costs to running a swim squad. Swimming pools are essential for the sport. The energy crisis has had a big impact on the costs of running pools which has increased the costs for the club.

"TYSSS has always relied upon donations and the support of sponsors to provide an affordable and inclusive club."