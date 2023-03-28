There are 1,413 homes in Yorkshire and the Humber, with the top 20 receiving an award from the UK’s leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “Reviews of Ivy Lodge show they provide an excellent standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a Top 20 care home in Yorkshire and the Humber. It is such an achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.”

Charlie Helfferich, Joint Owner of Ivy Lodge, said: “It is particularly special for Ivy lodge to be recognised as the only residential home for elderly to make the top 20 in the City of York area. It is a reflection of all the hard work put in by our full staff team to making our resident’s lives so happy, healthy and fulfilling.”