AGH Engineering Ltd has become the first UK Rail SME to achieve Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) accreditation for both its Apprenticeship Scheme and Professional Development Training Programmes.

The company also has the only UK rail industry training programme which provides a route to all three levels of IET registration from Engineering Technician to Incorporated Engineer and Chartership.

AGHE provides electrical mechanical and systems engineering consultancy services to Network Rail and major railway companies like Siemens. Recent projects include Crossrail, HS2, the Luton Airport Parkway and the Trans-Pennine Upgrade.

In York, AGHE also works with Network Rail on signalling power, depot and line-side infrastructure renewal schemes.

Managing director Andy Hughes trained as a graduate with Railtrack from 1999, saying this gave him a solid start.

“Now I have my own company, I wanted to make sure our staff have also got a very good start in their careers, to make sure they have the best opportunity for learning and career development. First, we developed the apprenticeship training scheme and achieved accreditation with the IET, which was a big achievement for an SME.

“We also recognised that it was vital to provide a structure for engineers to carry on developing past this point, in a structured learning environment, and with that, and their own efforts, they can achieve professional registration, which is good for them, our company and the industry. It’s not just about getting an apprenticeship or a degree, it’s about providing those building blocks to go all the way to chartership and then have a successful career.”

AGHE has 16 out of their 18 staff in the scheme and is also working the Network Rail Eastern Region to develop their new apprenticeship scheme. It is also helping train industry partners, saying this makes it easier to work with AGHE as well as plug industry skills gaps.

Matt Barber, partnership and development manager at the IET, said of AGHE’s industry-leading accreditation: “This is a clear demonstration of their commitment to developing an engineer’s and technician’s competency, but also in recognising the expertise and professionalism that exists within AGH Engineering’s workforce.”

Such recognition led the IET to invite Andy to speak at the IET’s spring conference in London earlier this month, with him also due to present at another in June.