The Addams Family is a musical comedy with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice.

The show is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it’s every father’s nightmare. The show is based upon The Addams Family characters created by Charles Addams in his single-panel gag cartoons, which depict a ghoulish American family with an affinity for all things macabre.

As the lyrics for the ‘Main Theme The Addams Family’, written by Vic Mizzy in 1964, tell us – ‘ They’re creepy and they’re kooky, Mysterious and spooky, They’re all together ooky, The Addams family …’

Although numerous film and television adaptations of Addams' cartoons exist, the musical is the first stage show based on the characters. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, (whose name came from the Fair of Face poem: “Wednesday’s child is full of woe“), has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family– a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before– keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

Directed by Chloe Shipley and Musical Director Rachael Clarke, the multi –talented cast of 50 local young people - age 8-18 – have thoroughly enjoyed rehearsals for the show, which promises to be another winner for Ryedale Youth Theatre.

Performances are from April 5 – April 8. Evenings at 7.15pm and Thursday and Saturday Matinee at 2pm.

Tickets for the show are available online from www.yourboxoffice.co.uk

Adults £12. Concessions £10.

The Addams Family is presented through special arrangement with and all authorised performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW). www.theatrical rights.co.uk