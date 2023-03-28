EMERGENCY crews have been called in after someone has got stuck in a bin in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at shortly after 6pm last night (March 27) to High Street in Harrogate after reports of someone in a bin unable to get out.
A service spokesman said: "Our Harrogate crew assisted North Yorkshire police in releasing one person from a large commercial bin using small tools."
