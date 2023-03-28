As The Press reported at the time, North Yorkshire Police officers appealed for any information that could help with their search to find Jamie Hughes.

Jamie is 34 years old and was last seen in Cornlands Road in the Foxwood area of York on Saturday (March 25).

A spokesperson said at the weekend, Jamie has a slim build, is approximately 5 ft 10 in height, he has short dark hair and a stubbly beard and he was last seen wearing a black North Face tracksuit.

A police spokesman said now: "Good news, the 34-year-old man was reported missing from York on Saturday has now been found.

"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal."