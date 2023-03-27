North Yorkshire Police say the 25-year-old was injured after he was assaulted by another man in Popworld at around 12.05am on Saturday (March 25).

After receiving treatment at hospital the victim was discharged but will undergo further treatment at a later date.

A 26-year-old man was arrested a short time later and has been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues.

Anyone who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101, selecting option 2 and asking for PC 343 Madden or emailing aleisha.madden@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to provide information anonymously then the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12230053208 when providing information.

A police spokesman said: "At this stage in the investigation we do not believe this investigation is linked in any way to the incident we appealed for information about earlier today."