North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 8.41am today (March 27) to Nessgate in York city centre after initial reports of a gas leak.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from York and Acomb responded to a report of a possible gas leak in a commercial premises after a gas pipe was hit by construction workers.

"On their arrival, crews found that it was a power cable that had been hit and the construction worker involved had been taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

"Crews liaised with construction workers and stood by until the arrival of gas engineers and the electricity board to make the scene safe."