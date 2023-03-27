The school has recieved the grading in all five categories including quality of education, behaviour and leadership.

The report said:"Following a period of turbulence since the previous inspection, school leaders have established a good quality of education at the school.

"They have raised the expectations of teaching and behaviour in the school. Pupils are prepared well for life after school. They go on to a wide range of destinations.

"Pupils with special education needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are well supported. Leaders are aware that there is more to do to ensure that pupils who do not yet read fluently receive expert support in school."

The report praised the f extra-curricular activiites available at the school including musical theatre, sport and ‘green team’ which helps run the school’s farm.

"Pupils value the pastoral support offered by the school and are confident that support is offered when life is challenging. Pupils report hearing occasional disrespectful behaviour towards staff and other pupils. They feel this happens much less than it used to.

Headteacher Tim Johnson, who joined Norton College in September 2020, said he was delighted inspectors had the school as ‘Good’ across all areas. "When I joined Norton College it was clear that there was a significant amount of work to be done to make systems more effective across the school.

"This improvement has been a collective effort across the whole school community and it is enormously pleasing to see this recognised in the report.

"They have raised the expectations of teaching and behaviour in the school. "We have worked exceptionally hard to ensure the curriculum is broad and ambitious and the impact of this was noted by the inspection team who in recognising that ‘newly appointed leaders have taken rapid steps to improve the curriculum at the school.

"The range of subjects on offer to all pupils now matches the ambition of the national curriculum. Leaders have re-established the full range of science options and strengthened the school’s modern foreign languages provision. Alongside these changes, leaders have introduced a range of vocational courses and invested in the school farm.’

"As you know, Norton College is a community school and we strive to make every student included in every way. Inspectors were impressed with the provision for students with special educational needs."

"We are particularly pleased that the report recognises the strength of Norton College’s Sixth Form provision.

"We are grateful to the staff, students and parents/carers who have supported us through the unprecedented complications of the last few years. This ongoing support and dedication has been the foundation which have underpinned the improvements we have achieved.

"Everyone at Norton College is passionate about creating an outstanding school that our students and the community so richly deserve. We do not stop here; quite the opposite, in fact. We will now build upon this success in continuing upon the school’s strong upward trajectory."