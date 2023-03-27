As The Press reported earlier today the A64 in York is currently closed both ways due to accident investigation work between Redhill Field Lane at Bilbrough Top and the A1237 Copmanthorpe roundabout.

North Yorkshire Police say the crash involved a single vehicle and a pedestrian.

A police spokesman said: "Sadly, the pedestrian, an 18-year-old man died at the scene of the collision.

"The man’s family have been contacted about the tragic incident and are receiving support.

"North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a serious collision that occurred on the A64 in the early hours of this morning (Monday 27 March 2023).

"A black BMW was travelling along the eastbound carriageway of the A64 shortly before 1.20am and struck a pedestrian.

"The driver of the BMW, a man in his 40s, is helping officers with their investigation.

"Police are appealing to anyone in the area who may have seen the pedestrian, the black BMW or who has dashcam to come forward.

"Anyone with any information or footage is urged to preserve the footage and contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 12230054266, alternatively you can email Steve Hawkins steve.hawkins@northyorkshire.police.uk