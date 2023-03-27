York-based property developer Helmsley Group is hosting a drop-in session at the Hilton in Tower Street, York, on Tuesday May 9.

The event from 12-noon to 8pm will consider the developers ambitious Coney Street Riverside scheme and how it may affect those with access issues.

Helmsley says the event is open to all with Equality Act protected characteristics and specifically aimed at people who have physical, mobility, cognitive, sensory or neurodivergent, gender, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, religion or belief differences.

Major plans to redevelop York's Coney Street and riverside submitted

It invites invites attendees to review the masterplan and leave their feedback.

There is also the opportunity to ask any questions to the representatives attending from the Helmsley Group, Vincent & Brown Architects, and accessibility consultants Jane Simpson Access and Access Included.

The event will begin with a series of presentations held by each of the representatives at 12pm, which will be repeated periodically at 4pm and 6pm. A site tour will also be held at 5pm.

Refreshments will be available throughout the day and accessible parking is available opposite at Castle Street car park. To ensure the event can be attended by all, it will be held on the ground floor of the Hilton.

Alternative formats such as BSL interpretation, palantypists, Braille and large-print text can be made available on request.

People are asked to submit requests to helen@access-included.co.uk by 6th April.

Fresh plans unveiled to revitalise York's riverside

Helmsley added anyone unable to attend on the day is invited to leave their views online at https://coneystreetriverside.co.uk/have-your-say/.

The move follows two planning applications being submitted to City of York Council, forming the Coney Street Riverside masterplan.

Currently in the consultation stage, practical adjustments are still able to be made to both proposals.

Max Reeves, development director of the Helmsley Group, said: “We have worked closely with Jane Simpson Access and Access Included to ensure our design is as inclusive as possible.

"However, our core vision for Coney Street is centred on creating a destination that offers opportunities for all, a feat that we would not be able to achieve without gathering as much public feedback as we can.

He added: "Following our public engagement exhibition in the Street Life building, we wanted to host a separate event to ensure that anyone with any accessibility concerns or queries is able to make their voice heard. We welcome all feedback during this period, which will be taken into consideration prior to submitting a final application.”

For further information and to confirm your attendance, please email helen@access-included.co.uk.

To find out more about Coney Street Riverside, visit: https://coneystreetriverside.co.uk/.