It was a scene of incredible destruction. Crushed and twisted train carriages, strewn across a field at Great Heck, south of Selby - the shattered remnants of a GNER express from York to London; a train I had often caught myself. Ambulances and fire engines were lined up along the nearby road, while a helicopter clattered overhead. I remember trying to process what I was seeing and wondering: How could anyone have survived this?

I was one of the first reporters at the scene of the Selby train crash on February 28, 2001 - which remains the UK's worst train crash of the 21st century so far, with ten people killed and 82 seriously injured. It was also the worst disaster I've covered in my career.

This is the sort of experience you can get as a reporter. I had woken up expecting an ordinary day when I received a phone call from my news editor: there had been a bad train crash and could I get to the scene asap? I ran to my car wearing only my suit and coat, on a bitterly cold and windy day when vests, jumpers, scarves and hats were needed and I came close to hypothermia as I watched the rescue efforts, trudged round the village getting quotes from residents and joined the media melee as Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott arrived and delivered a press conference.

Another jaw-dropping scene greeted me one day in March 2002 when I drove to the A1 near Boroughbridge after hearing there had been a multiple pile-up in thick fog. I found an unforgettable sight: dozens of cars, lorries and vans all over the motorway, tangled and twisted, some burnt.

One car was shunted under the back of a lorry. Surely the driver didn't survive that, did they, I asked a firefighter? They did, he said. They crashed into the back of a lorry and, fortunately, were able to jump out and run for the verge - seconds before a Range Rover ploughed into the back of their car, shunting it under the lorry.

I witnessed another miraculous escape in June 2005 when a frighteningly powerful thunderstorm dumped a month's worth of rain in three hours on the hills above Helmsley, and the River Rye became a raging torrent, destroying bridges at Hawnby and then thundering through a campsite at Duncombe Park, where thousands of bikers had earlier gathered for a massive rally.

I worked through the night with a colleague covering that story. We found the bikers in an impromptu rescue centre in Pickering, and they told us how the flash floods had swept away tents, motorbikes, cars, portable toilets and beer tents, and several bikers had clung desperately to trees, before being plucked to safety by helicopter. But amazingly no one died.

York's great floods of 2000 and 2015 happened more slowly but still caused remarkable chaos and destruction, with residents rescued from their inundated homes by boat.

In 2015, the Foss Barrier and Pumping Station couldn't cope with heavy rain in the Foss catchment, and the river flooded streets such as Walmgate, Foss Islands Road and Huntington Road.

It also knocked out the telephone exchange off Stonebow, cutting off landlines and wifi in the Press offices. How could we cover this massive story without them? The news editor discovered a happy solution, involveing setting up an impromptu newsroom in the beer garden of a city centre pub where there was enough signal to work the laptops off our phones, while downing a pint.