A fast food chain is opening a restaurant in York this week - and they are giving away the first 1,000 burgers for free.

Burger King is opening their new York restaurant in Monks Cross Shopping Park on Wednesday, March 29.

The branch will be giving away 1,000 of their Whopper, and plant-based Whopper, burgers for free to celebrate their opening.

The deal is first-come-first-served, and available exclusively to Burger King app users on the day.

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK, said: "We know the people of York love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood. Our home – of the Whopper! – is their home.”

Customers can download the app from https://burgerkinguk.app.link/york-free-whopper to retrieve a code, and then show the code to staff at the counter to claim a free Whopper.