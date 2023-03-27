Burger King is opening their new York restaurant in Monks Cross Shopping Park on Wednesday, March 29.

The branch will be giving away 1,000 of their Whopper, and plant-based Whopper, burgers for free to celebrate their opening.

Burger King in Monks Cross (Image: Burger King UK)

The deal is first-come-first-served, and available exclusively to Burger King app users on the day.

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK, said: "We know the people of York love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood. Our home – of the Whopper! – is their home.”

Customers can download the app from https://burgerkinguk.app.link/york-free-whopper to retrieve a code, and then show the code to staff at the counter to claim a free Whopper.