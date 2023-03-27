Live

A64 crash between York and Tadcaster road closed in both directions

By Haydn Lewis

  • The A64 in York is currently closed both ways due to accident investigation work between Redhill Field Lane at Bilbrough Top and the A1237 Copmanthorpe roundabout.

