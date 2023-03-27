Live A64 crash between York and Tadcaster road closed in both directions Emergency Traffic North Yorkshire York By Haydn Lewis Share 0 Comments The A64 in York is currently closed both ways due to accident investigation work between Redhill Field Lane at Bilbrough Top and the A1237 Copmanthorpe roundabout. Share 0 Comments Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Loading... Show more articles Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
