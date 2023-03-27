Travelodge, which already has five York hotels, said it's North Yorkshire expansion programme could represent a multi-million pound investment for third party investors and create 175 new jobs

The company, whose city hotels include York Central Micklegate, York Hull Road and York Tadcaster city operates nearly 600 hotels and is writing to 220 local authorities across Britain proposing a joint development partnership that can 'act as a catalyst to stimulate regeneration and facilitate further growth'.

Travelodge already operates 13 hotels across North Yorkshire and wants to add to its hotel portfolio in the county with a new hotels in Whitby, Knaresborough, Wetherby, Northallerton, Ripon and at Monks Cross in York.

Steve Bennett, Travelodge chief property and development officer said: “In the current climate, local authorities are under extreme pressure to invest in their economy and support regeneration projects.

"This is why we have written to seven local authorities across North Yorkshire to offer our support as we have a requirement to add to our North Yorkshire portfolio with a further seven Travelodge hotels across the region.

"Our target locations include: Whitby, Knaresborough and Ripon.

"This expansion programme could represent a multi-million investment for third party investors and create 175 new jobs.

"In addition, our research shows that, on average, Travelodge customers will spend at least double their room rate with local businesses during their stay; this can be an annual, multi-million pound boost into each local economy.” “

"We have a proven track record of working with 25 forward-thinking Local Authorities across the UK from Ashford to Stirling. Our effective, innovative co-partnership development deals are spearheading regional economic growth and providing a solid long-term revenue stream.

“Britain is now a nation of budget travellers, with more of us choosing to stay in budget hotels than any other hotel type and this trend is set to grow, which is why we are looking to expand our UK hotel network with a further 300 hotels.

"Adding a Travelodge hotel can be a catalyst to attract new businesses to support regeneration, bring vacant buildings back into economic use as well as attracting thousands of new overnight visitors to the area and revitalising high streets.

"In addition, our research shows that, on average, Travelodge customers will spend at least double their room rate with local businesses during their stay; this can be an annual, multi-million pound boost into the local economy.”

Travelodge says it has identified that it can expand its UK hotel network with a further 300 target locations for new hotels across the UK, and is offering local authorities the opportunity to have one or multiple hotels within their region to support their regeneration programmes. For over 120 towns, such as Ripon, Lichfield and Cromer, it could be an opportunity to have its first branded hotel – which could revolutionise its local economy. This expansion programme could represent an investment of around £3 billion for third party investors and create over 9,000 new jobs across the UK.

Upon completion of the hotel development, local authorities have the choice of either retaining ownership of the hotel and receiving an annual rent into the council’s revenue budget or selling the hotel with Travelodge as its operator.

Mr Bennett said This kind of structure enables developments to take place which otherwise would not be financially-viable and therefore delivers new town centre regeneration which would not otherwise happen.