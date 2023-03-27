The A64 in York is currently closed both ways due to accident investigation work between Redhill Field Lane at Bilbrough Top and the A1237 Copmanthorpe roundabout.

It's affecting traffic heading to and from Tadcaster.

Drivers are being warned to avoid the area if at all possible.

It's not known whether anyone has been injured at this time.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "The A64 is currently closed in both directions to allow collision investigation work to take place following a serious collision which occurred at just before 1.20am this morning (March 27).

"The closure is expected to remain in place during this morning’s rush hour (Monday).

"The Highways Agency are assisting us with road closures. Please follow National Highways: Yorkshire on twitter for further traffic alerts, alternatively you can see further details on the diversion here."

More to follow.