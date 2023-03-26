It comes amid the PM's plan which is due to be announced in full on Monday, March 27 and is in a bid to ‘crack down’ on anti-social behaviour “once and for all”.

Ahead of its release, the plan is said to make justice “immediate” whilst ensuring that communities can visibly see efforts to clean up vandalism and graffiti.

Offenders' punishments could include picking up litter, washing police cars or doing unpaid work in shops, according to Downing Street.

Officials have shared that the government’s anti-social action plan was about establishing a “zero-tolerance approach where offenders know they will face the full consequences of their actions”.

Speaking ahead of the plan’s publication, the Prime Minister said: “For too long, people have put up with the scourge of anti-social behaviour in their neighbourhoods.

“These are not minor crimes. They disrupt people’s daily lives, hold businesses back and erode the sense of safety and community that brings people together.

“That’s why I’m bringing forward a new plan to crack down on this behaviour once and for all -- so that everyone can feel proud of where they live.”

Mr Sunak will announce an approach known as immediate justice to be piloted in 10 areas before a rollout across England and Wales next year.

Sunak to announce plans to crack down on anti-social behaviour

The PM plan will set a target of having offenders who are slapped with community orders start reparation work within 48 hours of being handed the punishment.

Officials have also said that the plans will see offenders having to wear jumpsuits or hi-vis jackets and work under supervision as part of efforts to give the public confidence that justice is being done.

Where it is possible, low-level criminals will be tasked with cleaning up the mess, they created.

But if the anti-social activity has already been removed or repaired, they will instead be assigned projects to assist their community in other ways.

Ministers have also said that victims and affected communities will get a say in deciding what type of punishment or consequences offenders should face, alongside input from local PCCs.

Plus, according to The Mail On Sunday, on-the-spot fines for anti-social behaviour are also increasing from £400 to £1,000 for those caught fly-tipping.

Seeing anyone who litters or is caught spraying graffiti could be hit with £500 fines, rising from the current £150 maximum, the newspaper said.