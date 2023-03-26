As reported by The Press yesterday (March 25), the animal was seen in different streets in the city centre - and was pictured in Stonegate and Petergate.

Janice McLoughlin, who captured the fox on video earlier in the week, said: "I saw it too on Tuesday evening in the same area.

"It was so lovely to see."

On Friday, while many were excited to see the fox, one passer-by said: "Poor thing looks frightened" as it cowered near a shop window.