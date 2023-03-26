AN URBAN fox was spotted roaming the streets of York on Friday evening - and it was captured on video in the city earlier in the week.
As reported by The Press yesterday (March 25), the animal was seen in different streets in the city centre - and was pictured in Stonegate and Petergate.
Janice McLoughlin, who captured the fox on video earlier in the week, said: "I saw it too on Tuesday evening in the same area.
"It was so lovely to see."
On Friday, while many were excited to see the fox, one passer-by said: "Poor thing looks frightened" as it cowered near a shop window.
