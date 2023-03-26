North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for any information that could help with the search to find Jamie Hughes.

Jamie is 34 years old and was last seen in Cornlands road in the Foxwood area of York yesterday (March 25).

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Jamie is described as slim build approximately 5 ft 10 in height, he has short dark hair and a stubbly beard. He was last seen wearing a black North Face tracksuit.

"Officers are currently carrying out extensive enquiries to locate Jamie but are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare."

Anyone who has seen him or has information that could assist is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting, please dial 999.

Quote reference number NYP-25032023-0342 when passing information.