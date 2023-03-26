POLICE have launched an urgent appeal in the search for a missing York man as they are concerned for his welfare.
North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for any information that could help with the search to find Jamie Hughes.
Jamie is 34 years old and was last seen in Cornlands road in the Foxwood area of York yesterday (March 25).
A spokesperson for the police force said: "Jamie is described as slim build approximately 5 ft 10 in height, he has short dark hair and a stubbly beard. He was last seen wearing a black North Face tracksuit.
"Officers are currently carrying out extensive enquiries to locate Jamie but are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare."
Anyone who has seen him or has information that could assist is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you have an immediate sighting, please dial 999.
Quote reference number NYP-25032023-0342 when passing information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article