The Brigadier Gerard in Monkgate has signs in the window stating: "Run this pub. Management couple required."

It says a live-in joint position is needed at the catering pub, with a 'good' salary and a rent-free flat provided, with utility bills paid by the brewery.

A local couple is preferred, who will have to pay a £1,000 bond to the brewery.

The pub is understood to have closed earlier this year. It won very good reviews on Trip Advisor through 2022, with one customer posting: "Very large public house in prime condition. Beautifully decorated and friend staff at this Samuel Smiths establishment. Well kept beer , Great atmosphere."

Another posted: "The pub was spotless, with great staff, proper home made food," while a third said: "The Brigadier Gerard Pub is a great pub I always look forward to visiting on any trip to York I take."

But someone else who visited earlier this month posted: "Arranged to meet family but pub appears to be shut due to managers leaving. Another one bites the dust."

Other Samuel Smith's pubs in the York area which are looking for managers include the Ebor at Bishopthorpe, the Six Bells at Strensall, the Tankard Inn in Rufforth, the Sun Inn at Long Marston and the Shoulder of Mutton at Appleton Roebuck.

Samuel Smith's Brewery does not comment to the media.

The Press reported last week that the Bay Horse at Fulford - not a Samuel Smith's pub - had closed and would not be re-opening, and the hospitality industry generally is under huge pressure because of rising costs and custom being affected by the cost of living crisis.