A CAFE in York city centre which was loved by its customers has closed down after seven years in business.
The owner of Penny's Bespoke Foodhouse in Walmgate said on Facebook she was 'sadly' closing it and was 'off to make new dreams come true, on my own.'
Penny thanked everyone who had supported the business over the seven years it had been trading.
"Cas and I will miss you all," she said.
"Our lives have been impacted deeply, and positively, by our lovely customers, whether local or from all around the world, but when also deeply impacted by negative input the energy levels can no longer cope.
"Farewell and have a ball! Love and hugs galore, Penny's Bespoke Foodhouse XXXXX."
In signs posted in the windows, she says: "For all our beautiful customers who have stuck by us through thick and thin, thank you so much.
"Most of you know the problems we have been faced with and have been exceptionally understanding of the closures due to world problems, injury and external forces.
"We are so grateful to you all and will no doubt see many of you out about in York."
The cafe has won plaudits online over the years, with one customer saying: "Simply the best cafe in York. Penny and Cas are friendly, down to earth and welcoming. Very reasonably priced and good quality food."
Another said: "Brilliant veggie and meaty full breakfasts. The service is also exceptional at this lovely little cafe."
A third said: "We were thoroughly impressed with the kind service and delicious food. The staff asked each of us how we wanted our eggs, bacon and bread prepared and did a spot on job with our requests."
