Amanda Davis, who works at Yearsley Grove Primary School in Huntington, is part of the kitchen team that found 'Paul the potato' while preparing the school lunches for the pupils earlier this week.

The potato weighs in at around 1.2kg, more than 1kg heavier than the average baking potato, according to the Eat Pallet website.

But, by chance, Amanda is neighbours with York's own Big Chip Man, Oliver Dale - and she introduced him to 'Paul' after the discovery.

The huge potato was found at Yearsley Grove Primary in York (Image: UGC)

Oliver, who hit the headlines back in the first Covid-19 lockdown after discovering a 7-inch chip while making his tea, said it's a "funny coincidence" that he has been connected with Amanda "by spuds".

Oliver said: "During the difficulties of the cost-of-living crisis, it can certainly feed a family.

"I’d be interested to see its weight compared to something else. In terms of cutting it up, I’m sure it would make one huge chip.

"With the Easter holidays upon us, can anybody else find a bigger spud?

"We’ve got 'Big Chip Man' - and we now have 'Big Spud Woman'."

Back in 2020, Oliver said he was "amazed" to find the huge chip - and decided to share his story to offer some "light-hearted" humour during the difficult times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oliver Dale, right, presents one of the cheques to the York Hospital Charity (Image: UGC)

After hitting the headlines discovering his big chip, Oliver decided to use his time to help support the York Hospital Charity through the tough times of the pandemic.

So far, he has raised over £3,000 for the York Teaching Hospitals Charity - which a spokesperson said is "brilliant".

This year, Oliver is aiming to complete some more fundraising events to bring his total up to £5,000 if he can.