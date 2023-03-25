North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for any information that could help with the search to find Britany Wheldon.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Britany is 23-years-old and was last seen at her home in Malton at 8am yesterday (March 24). It’s believed that Britany could be in the Swinton area near Malton.

"Officers are currently carrying out extensive enquiries to locate her but are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

"Britany was last seen wearing a black coat, black leggings and white trainers. She is described as a white female, approximately 5 ft 4 in height and she has slim build long blonde hair."

Anyone who has seen her, or has information that could assist, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999.

Quote reference number NYP-25032023-0156 when passing information.